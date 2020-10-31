On Oct. 19, Sussex County Schools Superintendent Dr. Arthur Jarrett sent a letter concerning the decision which has been made concerning virtual learning in the county. It read, in part, “As a result of Governor Northam’s emergency order issued on March 13, 2020, Sussex County Public Schools opened for the first 45 days of 2020-21 in an online teaching and learning format.
Together, we have gotten off to a good start with our full online virtual teaching and learning instruction model for students and teachers. Online teaching and learning have also allowed students, parents, and families to benefit from live (face-to-face) lessons, pre-recorded lessons, small group breakout sessions, and independent one-on-one support sessions with our teachers, counselors, service providers, and administrators.
After carefully analyzing the most current pandemic trend data on Sussex County and its townships, the Sussex County Public Schools School Board voted on Oct. 8, 2020 to extend its online teaching and learning format for an additional 45 days for students and teachers through Jan. 29, 2021.”
In an interview last week, Jarrett further explained the situation.
“It’s very simple and direct,” he said. “We were looking at the data on the VDH (Virginia Department of Health) site every day at the uptick of cases in Sussex County, and that in conjunction with our Superintendents’ Pandemic Advisory Committee, surveys that we did with parents, input from teachers, and input from individual school board members as well – all of that gave me the foundation to bring my recommendation to the board to ask the board to allow us to have virtual learning for another 45 days.”
Jarrett said that the request was founded on allowing another 45 days to see how the pandemic was progressing, if there were new cures or practices toward dealing with it, a chance to avoid rushing into a decision.
“We feel the need to see how things are then, and then move from there,” he continued, “In order for us to open schools we have to see the trend data level off for a couple of weeks and then start the trend going down before we even think about bringing students and staff back for in-person learning. Like all the other school divisions, when we first started we had issues that we expected and some we didn’t. We had some glitches we had to work through. Parents and students have been great, as has the community, and that’s what has allowed us to work out most of the glitches in the system. It’s not perfect, but it’s working.”
“We are so grateful to the parents and teachers and community at large,” he added. “We’ve got businesses and churches that are allowing us to put hotspots in their buildings to let students come work in their parking lots and use the devices to get online, and it’s just been a tremendous outpouring from the community, and we’re just so thankful.”
When asked what he would like to say to each parent if he were standing by them, he responded, “I would say, ‘Listen, face-to-face in-person instruction is the best way to educate our children. Nothing can take the place of that. But until we get through this time of COVID pandemic, our virtual learning platform that we set up is the next best thing. It’s not perfect. It has had glitches. and it always will, but it is still an honest attempt at educating our children. We cannot allow them to be at home with no education while we go through this pandemic.”
