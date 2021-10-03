Greensville County’s first litter team “Gillus Team” stepped out in the Jones Mill Road neighborhood in August to offer their services in the battle against litter and debris.
The Gillus Team was successful in removing 13 bags of litter (approximately 154 pounds of trash) from the neighborhood.
Citizens have voiced their concerns about litter and debris along our roadways and in neighborhoods.
#GreenUpGreensville is a program offered to the citizens of Greensville County to help combat this issue.
Teams can register their event with the county on the website or by calling 434-348-4205 or go online at http://www.greensvillecountyva.gov/index.php/public-information/community-in-action/litter-program
All items necessary to carry out a litter event are provided free of charge. Each duffle bag consists of five safety vests, five grabbers, disposable gloves, 10 trash bags, hand sanitizer, two - 36” x 36” Clean-up Crew roadside signs, and five free vehicle litter bags for the teams participation. Also included are literature on safety tips for picking up litter along the roadways and an Activity Report Form to help evaluate the success of your event.
