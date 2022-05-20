WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) voted in support of two pieces of legislation to help combat the national baby formula shortage, ramp up American production, and ensure families in Virginia and across the United States have access to the formula they need.
McEachin helped pass H.R. 7790, the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022, to provide $28 million in emergency funding to give the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the resources it needs to address the urgent infant formula shortage. This funding will help increase the number of FDA inspection staff, provide resources for personnel working on formula issues, help the agency stop fraudulent baby formula from entering the marketplace, and improve data collection on the formula market.
“The infant formula shortage currently facing our country is unacceptable. The FDA plays a vital role in ensuring formula meets nutritional needs and is manufactured in the safest way possible,” said McEachin. “I was proud to help pass this legislation to ensure this critical agency has the tools it needs to quickly get safe formula to parents and babies.”
The infant formula shortage has taken a dangerous toll on vulnerable women and children who use Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits to purchase formula. In response, McEachin cosponsored and helped pass H.R. 7791, the Access to Baby Formula Act, to provide flexibility for low-income families, so that they can continue purchasing safe infant formula with their WIC benefits during extenuating circumstances, such as a supply chain disruption.
“No parent should ever have to wonder how they will feed their child,” continued McEachin (VA-04). “The shortage has taken a particularly dangerous toll on vulnerable women and children throughout the country who already struggle to cover these costs. As a father, I know how important it is to provide for and nourish our children, which is why I voted to pass this legislation to provide much-needed flexibilities and help deliver on WIC’s promise to provide families in need with the nutrition necessary for children to live and develop.”
