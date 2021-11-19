PRINCE GEORGE — A Prince George home located at Lawyers Road has been destroyed after becoming completely engulfed in flames in the early hours of Nov. 13.
At around 5 a.m. on Nov. 13, Prince George Fire and EMS received a call about a structure fire for a house that was approximately 2,200 to 2,500 sq ft which occupied three residents. Once officials arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Members of the fire department managed to put out the fire within an hour.
All family members who resided in the home had self evacuated and were safe. One member was transported to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation but was released within two hours. Most of their belongings within the home were destroyed. Members of the Prince George community and Red Cross are assisting the family.
Cause of the fire is still under investigation although officials don’t suspect foul play.
