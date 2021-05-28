After a long and arduous search, the Greensville County School Board has named Dr. Kelvin Edwards to be the new Greensville County Public Schools Superintendent, effective July 1.
The Board announced its decision during a virtual meeting Thursday evening.
“To the Greensville County community and to the Greensville County Board of Education,” Edwards said, “I am extremely humbled and honored to be selected as the next superintendent of Greensville County Public Schools. I am deeply humbled also. I look forward to our journey together so that we can make the necessary trend of upward mobility towards student achievement, which is why I’ve been in education for the last 25 years. So, I am excited, humbled and wholeheartedly look forward to our journey together beginning here on this evening.”
Edwards, as he said, carries over 25 years of experience in education. Many locals might remember Edwards briefly served as principal of Greensville County High School in 2014. Prior to that role, he was a high school biology teacher, a principal at a high school in Richmond, Virginia, and principal of Belmont Elementary School in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.
After leaving GCHS, Edwards served as deputy superintendent of Franklin County Public Schools. Most recently, he served as assistant Superintendent of Northampton County Schools in North Carolina.
Edwards holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Teacher Education and his Master of Education from North Carolina AT&T University. He also earned his Doctorate in Education Leadership from Cambridge College.
Outgoing Superintendent Dr. Kim Evans believes her successor will lead GCPS well.
"I am excited about Dr. Edwards appointment as superintendent of Greensville County Public Schools," Evans said. "His work with the Department of Education and the area of school improvement will be an asset as GCPS continues to reach accreditation in the next few years."
School Board chair Marva Dunn believes Edwards will be a great fit for the school division.
“The Greensville County Public School Board looks forward to working with Dr. Edwards as we all strive to achieve a school division of excellence,” Dunn stated in a release.
