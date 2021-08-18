LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Lavon Miller, 31, from Marietta, Georgia is charged with giving false identification to a law enforcement officer on Aug. 3. He is also charged with reckless driving, speeding.
According to information provided by Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy A. W. Connell at 5:27 a.m. stopped a Nissan SUV for reckless driving, traveling 88 mph in a 70 mph zone, on Interstate 85 north. The driver said he didn’t have his driver’s license or any other document with his name on it. He said his name was Demarco Crawley. Connell ran the name and found that Crawley was suspended.
He obtained Crawley’s Georgia driver’s license number and requested a photo. The photo did not look anything like the driver. Connell asked the driver for his address and asked again if the information was correct. The driver said it was. Connell said the correct address would be Apartment 12 and that the picture looked nothing like him. At that time he asked if he could explain things.
Connell placed him under arrest for giving false identification. Connell spoke with the female passenger who claimed to be the driver’s wife. She said while they were getting pulled over the driver gave her his ID card so he would not have it on his person. She gave Connell the ID card and he identified the driver as Christopher Miller. Miller was also suspended out of Georgia. Miller said he knew he was suspended and he gave Connell his cousin’s information. He said he had worked out where he would use Crawley’s information and Miller would pay for any tickets Crawley received.
Connell took Miller before the magistrate and received a warrant for giving false identification to a law enforcement officer. He also received a summons for reckless driving and no operator’s license. He was held on a $5,000 secure bond.
