Sigma Alpha Lambda is proud to announce that Alexandra Leigh Pope of Henrico, North Carolina, has recently become recognized as a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda National Leadership and Honors organization dedicated to promoting and rewarding academic achievement and providing members with opportunities for community service, personal development, and lifelong professional fulfillment.
Pope was the recipient of the $7,500 Greensville Memorial Scholarship, and is a junior member of the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad.
She is the daughter of Charles and Christina Pope. Alexandra is the granddaughter of Tony and Betty Hobbs of Emporia, and the granddaughter of Linwood Pope, and the late Glenda Pope, of Emporia.
