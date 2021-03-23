PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George County Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 10300 block of Prince George Drive along State Route 156 on March 18.
At the scene, officers learned that a black, Kia, four-door sedan was traveling northbound on Prince George Drive and was struck head-on by a tan Ford SUV traveling southbound. The Ford SUV lost control and crossed the centerline striking the front of the Kia sedan.
The Ford SUV driver has been identified as Prince George resident Markisha Jackson, 20, who sustained life threatening injuries. Prince George County Fire and EMS personnel transported her to Southside Regional Hospital.
The driver of the KIA sedan was identified as Newport News resident Jade Hayes,25, who suffered fatal injuries from the crash. She was transported to VCU Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased. Preliminary findings from investigators showed the KIA driver was wearing a seatbelt although road and weather conditions could have contributed to the crash. This incident remains under investigation at the time of the writing.
