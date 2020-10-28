PETERSBURG — The initial Oct. 27 deadline to register for the Virginia Career Works–Crater Region’s (VCWCR) “Virtual Open House” has been extended for job seekers in all in all area localities.
The open house runs from 1:00–4:30 p.m. today and folks can sign up to attend the virtual Zoom event on the organization’s website or on their Facebook page.
Presenters will consist of representatives from the Virginia Employment Commission, Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, Adult Education provider (S.P.A.C.E.), Virginia Department of Social Services, Workers Innovation and Opportunities Act providers from the P.O.W.E.R. Youth Program — which is a research-based student success series with a process which unifies students for critical thinking and problem solving — as well as The WorkPlace, a youth program and adult dislocated worker provider.
“The purpose of this event is to raise awareness in the community about the services provided by VCWCR. Our leaders feel that it is a critical need during this time to make their citizens and local organizations aware of the services available to help people get a job or acquire education and training assistance to help them to thrive,” explained Sophenia Pierce, who is the executive director of the Crater Regional Workforce Development Board.
Individuals living or working in the cities of Emporia, Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights as well as the counties of Greensville, Sussex, Surry, Prince George and Dinwiddie who are interested in learning more about this organization and the resources and services it provides should register for today’s VCWCR Virtual Open House; it will be occurring throughout the afternoon.
This article is the latest in an ongoing series spotlighting the area’s existing businesses, leaders, economic development and workforce development efforts in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was contributed by staff of Virginia’s Gateway Region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.