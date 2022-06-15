The Emporia Registrar’s Office is relocating from the city’s municipal building to the USDA building at 425 South Main St. The move is part of a plan to create space for an information technology specialist should the city choose to fill the position.
The discussion was brought to the city’s governing body by Councilman Woody Harris. On Tuesday, Harris proposed seven amendments to the final FY23 budget. All were approved. Councilman Jim Saunders expressed concern about citizens coming to the municipal building to register to vote, then getting directed elsewhere. However, he said he understood the need for space. City Manager William Johnson said all the parties involved are satisfied with the relocation.
“Due to the fact we put the renovation of city hall on hold, the request to have the registrar move to a separate building is necessary to create space,” Johnson said. “Mike Allen and I toured the building with Ms. (Ashley) Wall. She has everything she needs. It gives easy access to the public at the USDA building on South Main St.”
The vote created a slight ripple in the proposed FY23 general fund budget. The city council agreed to remove $15,307 in funding to move the part-time registrar’s office position to full-time. The proposal pulls $13,500 for the registrar’s office rent to move it to the new location.
Other final amendments slightly changed the numbers for the more than $30 million for the general fund and $12.7 million for the utility fund.
FY23 budget amendments:
City residents will see a slight decrease in their real estate tax rate. One penny is chopped from the proposed 93 cents per $100 valuation for FY23. The reduction is expected to pull $34,262 of revenue from the city coffers and put the money back in the pockets of citizens.
Other approved budget amendments include:
*The removal of $36,000 in funding from the FY23 budget for a federal lobbyist
*The removal of $15,000 from the FY23 budget for state lobbyist
*The removal of $8.300 from the Bulk Waste fee proposal
*Cutting another .5% from the water & sewer fee for residents to 2.5% instead of the original 3% proposed fee.
The general and utility fund budgets were due by July 1
