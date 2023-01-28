After a month’s absence, the Meherrin Ruritan Club’s fish fry event returned for the first time in 2023. Cars lined up en masse outside the Club’s building on Skippers Road in Emporia to collect their catfish plates, drive-thru style.
As per usual, $10 was enough for a plate of two pieces of catfish, along with hush puppies, beans, and coleslaw. It’s estimated that the club prepared between 350 and 600 plates of fish for Friday night’s event.
On fish fry days, volunteers from the MRC show up as early as 8 a.m. to begin cooking and packaging the hundreds of catfish meals. In fact, on this occasion, some members showed up the day before to begin the preparations.
“We showed up yesterday to start preparing,” said Everidge. “And this morning we showed up at 8 a.m. to start doing the cooking part. I thawed [the fish] all yesterday afternoon.”
According to Everidge, the club prefers to hold its fish fry events during the colder-weather months.
Every year, the Meherrin Ruritan Club pulls in thousands of dollars in donations, and the fish fry is the club’s main driver. Last year, the MRC accumulated $18,000 in donations, the bulk of which came from its six fish fry events. This money was distributed to over a dozen community organizations.
If you missed out on this one, the wait for the next one won’t be very long, as there is another one scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.