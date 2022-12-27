On the evening of December 26, 2022, at approximately 8:48 p.m., state police responded to a plane crash at the Franklin Municipal Airport.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the pilot of a Cessna 177 Cardinal single engine plane, Randall Barger of Newport News, crashed as he was approaching the runway. Barger, the only occupant in the plane, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Norfolk General Hospital.
FAA was called of the incident.
