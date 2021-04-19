Greensville County will benefit from a $613,000 Virginia Go Grant as part of a $6.3 million effort to drive economic growth in the Commonwealth.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced the Virginia Go Grant plan. Greensville falls into Region 4, which received the Federation of Advanced Manufacturing Education funding.
The Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing is teaming with Richard Bland College to establish a Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education chapter and start an advanced manufacturing technician program.
Manufacturing jobs are in high demand in the region. The funding will help develop a new hands-on learning space for advanced manufacturing in the area.
Other municipalities in Region 4 include the counties of Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Prince George, Surry, and Sussex, and the cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell, and Petersburg.
“From energy and life sciences to manufacturing and tourism, GO Virginia continues to spur innovative ideas and strategies to support businesses throughout the Commonwealth,” Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said.
GO Virginia was founded in 2017. Nearly $57 million has funded regional economic development projects in the Commonwealth since the inception of Go Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.