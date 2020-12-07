The Greensville County Water & Sewer Authority created an e-Services site for customers to pay their bills safely online during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the future.
“We are very excited about this new option available to our customers,” said Lois Powell, customer service manager for GCWSA.
At this time, customers are only able to view their account charges and payment history on the GCWSA website.
To access the account for online service and make a payment, customers only need their account or customer number and the last name shown on the account itself.
Gary Cifers, assistant county administrator for Greensville County, said e-Services will also soon be available for customers of the Treasurer, Commissioner and Building & Planning departments.
