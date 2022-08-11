Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Services (JFBHS) is thrilled to announce that it has received a grant from Walmart Giving (Walmart Foundation) to fund educational scholarships for children of military families who come to JFBHS to receive services.
The mission of JFBHS is to provide high quality evidence-based psychiatric, residential, educational and recovery treatment services for children who suffer from severe emotional trauma, mental illness and/or addiction. The goal is to restore wellness and provide support for successful reintegration into homes, families and communities. We value each of our residents’ ability to lead well-rounded lives not only after their stay at Jackson-Feild, but also while on our campus. A large part of their experience is education.
Jackson-Feild’s students attend Gwaltney School, located on the campus. Gwaltney School is licensed by the Virginia Department of Education and is accredited by the Virginia Association of Independent Specialized Educational Facilities. The school specializes in teaching those students who have been unable to reach their age-appropriate grade level due to circumstances in their lives to “catch up to their grade level”.
At Jackson-Feild, they appreciate the sacrifices made by members of the United States Military. They want to do their best to support military families by providing educational scholarships to military children who have no funds for their education. With the help of Walmart Giving, they will be able to better extend this support.
Together, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation provide more than $1.4 billion annually in cash and in-kind to support programs that align with their philanthropic priorities. Through these philanthropic investments, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation strive to systematically address some of the biggest economic, environmental and social challenges faced in the world today. Jackson-Feild sincerely thanks the Walmart Foundation for helping us provide support to children and their families.
