The Family Violence Sexual Assault Unit’s Child Advocacy Center is the central piece in lessening the trauma for abused children.
Before the implementation of Child Advocacy Center programs, a child experiencing neglect or abuse would talk to a prosecutor, law enforcement, investigators, and others. A horrifying experience was told and re-told by the victim. The new centralized protocol provides relief.
A professionally trained forensic interviewer talks to a child about an incident of abuse with a camera capturing the discussion. Law enforcement and others monitor the video feed. The interviewer heads to the conference room and asks if anything else needs to be covered before finishing the interview.
“Our goal is to lessen the trauma that children may experience after they have been abused,” Child Advocacy Center Director Katie Turner said.
Turner and the Child Advocacy Center staff work specifically with children and their caregivers. The Center provides trauma-informed counseling services, victim advocacy, multidisciplinary case review, and case management tracking. It also includes court assistance.
“A lot of the time it can be very terrifying for victims to go to court and face their abuser,” Turner said. “We make sure we are there with them, and they know we can position ourselves so they don’t have to see the person that caused them harm.”
Turner and her staff worked 170 cases last year. Not all of them are cases from Emporia-Greensville. The Center personnel also works with victims in Brunswick and Sussex counties.
A multidisciplinary team meets every month to discuss the issues of child abuse in the community. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Local law enforcement, Greensville County Public Schools, and the Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services are represented on the team.
Turner is excited about the new Child Advocacy Center “Safe Haven” room. The space gives Turner and her staff flexibility in working with victims forced to leave a location under emergency circumstances.
“Instead of having them sit at a police department or somewhere else that might not be comfortable, we can have them there,” Turner said. “We can provide a change of clothes, emergency items, and hygiene supplies. It’s a place where they can feel supported.”
Learn more about the FSVAU Child Advocacy Center and its programs at www.fvsau.org or call 434-637-8155.
