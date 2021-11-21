JARRATT — Colonial Heights Rotarians teamed with the staff at Molly’s Bike Shop to help restore wellness and support the children at Jackson-Feild who are suffering from severe mental illness and emotional trauma.
A bad storm in August caused a tree to fall on the covering under which bikes were stored, destroying several bikes. The bikes were a great source of fun and recreation for residents.
A Rotarian who leaned of this issue donated three bikes and reached out to Louis Sheer owner of Molly’s to service the donated bikes.
Molly’s is a wonderful community partner who lends a helping hand to young and old in the community. Rotary is in international service organization which has helped millions around the world since 1905. Over the years, the Colonial Heights club has helped the children at Jackson-Feild repeatedly and has conducted countless service projects in the Petersburg- Colonial Heights area since its inception.
