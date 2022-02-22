ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — Roanoke Rapids Graded School District’s Interim Superintendent Julie Thompson will become the district’s new superintendent beginning March 1. The Board of Trustees made the announcement following Tuesday’s meeting.
“I love the Roanoke Rapids Graded District and its staff, students, families, board of trustees and community, and I am thrilled and honored to be able to continue to serve as the new superintendent. I’m proud of the work our RRGSD team does together for our students and their families. I look forward to collaborating with our district community to identify opportunities for us to grow and progress as a district even more,” said Thompson.
Thompson first came to RRGSD in August of 2008 as an English teacher, a job she held through July of 2015. She later served as assistant principal of Roanoke Rapids High School, principal resident and literacy design collaborative local trainer at Chaloner Middle School, and RRGSD’s Chief Academic Officer from 2017 through 2021.
She earned her Master of Arts in Education: Reading, Language, and Literacy at William and Mary in August of 2010, Masters of School Administration in NC State’s Northeastern Leadership Academy (NELA) in May of 2016, and is currently scheduled to complete her Doctor of Education in Educational Policy, Planning, and Leadership (K-12 Administration) at William and Mary in 2023.
“Both of my parents were educators. I’ve always wanted to follow in their footsteps. My mother served as an example to me of working hard and treating everyone with compassion, respect and dignity. Even though my dad has passed away, I know his legacy of leadership and his ability to work with everyone lives on in me. As superintendent, I am excited to lead alongside dedicated individuals who have chosen this noble profession and are truly invested in our students and our community. As we move forward together into this new chapter, we will build strong relationships, do difficult things kindly, and positively impact everyone we serve here at the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District,” Thompson said.
Board Chair Jay Carlisle said, “Mrs. Thompson knows this community and is a proven leader. She is innovative, puts students first, and is exactly who we need in this position. This has been a tough few years for our district with COVID and we are fortunate to have her at the helm.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.