Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then periods of rain expected this afternoon. Thunder possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Rain. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.