As you may know, on January 20, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first laboratory-confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus in the United States. Since that time, the Delta variant emerged and resulted in more infections than the original SARS-CoV-2 strain of the virus that caused COVID-19.
Now the Omicron variant has surfaced and has become the most dominant strain as it spreads faster than the Delta variant. Since January 2022 began, Greensville County Government has experienced a surge in COVID-19 omicron cases and exposures. Effective immediately, in an effort to limit the spread of the virus, the Greensville County Government Building will open Monday -Thursday, 8:00 am –5:00 pm until further notice. The Greensville County Government Building will remain closed to citizens and employees each Friday to complete a deep cleaning process.
Citizens are encouraged to access services via the County’s website by visiting www.greensvillecountyva.gov while the building is closed. To receive important public safety alerts, citizens are encouraged to sign up for CodeRED by texting “GreensvilleAlerts” to 99411 to enroll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.