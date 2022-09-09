The Emporia-Greensville community lost an icon at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday when F. Woodrow (Woody) Harris died suddenly in his home.
"He's always been a straight shooter," Emporia City Manager William Johnson said. "He was an upfront kind of guy — a great guy. He loved his city, and he loved his community. We lost a person of great integrity." My condolences to Carla and his family. He will be sorely missed."
Harris, 65, served more than 30 years as an Emporia City Councilman representing District 4. He was appointed to numerous boards and commissions by Virginia governors and other leaders in the state and Southside Virginia region. In 2000, Harris served as president of the Virginia Municipal League, a statewide nonprofit, nonpartisan association of city, town, and county governments.
The new president graced the cover of the VML magazine, moving a chess piece on a chess board. The chess photo choice could not have been better played.
"He played real chess and was a chess champion," Harris' wife of 23 years, Carla Harris, said. "He said he played political chess, and politics was like a chess game."
Woody ran for Congress in 2000. He came up short. However, he saw some good in the unsuccessful attempt. He would have been forced to give up his tenure as VML president had the campaign succeeded.
Woody graduated from the University of Richmond in 1979 with a degree in Political Science. He dreamed of moving to Washington D.C. to work on the staff of a congressman or senator. The Greensville County High School graduate did not have the political connections to get his foot in the door. In 1988, Woody won a seat on the Emporia City Council, a seat he held for 34 years.
The City Council seat allowed Woody to rub elbows with politicians throughout the state. Suddenly, he was the connection that led to the opportunity for aspiring youth with the hope of finding their way into the political world.
"He helped countless others get on a political staff," Carla said. "He gave up his dreams to help others' dreams come true."
Woody loved politics and was at his best in a debate to bring others to his side of an issue. The long-time District 4 representative is known for fighting for the city and his district in the Chambers of the Emporia City Council. Fellow City Council members and citizens could be on the opposite side of an issue with Harris, but they didn't discount his convictions. All knew where he stood. Woody had their respect.
There was a side of Woody outside the public eye that never caught the attention of citizens in the community. There was the mother coming to his door asking for help because she couldn't feed her family. Woody made sure the woman's family got provided for. A little boy told Woody he wanted to buy his mother jewelry for Christmas. The City Councilman ensured the boy had jewelry to present to his mother on Christmas Day. Not a week passed when someone didn't come to Woody for help, and he did it willingly without seeking recognition or fanfare.
Woody lived by following one of his favorite Ronald Reagan quotes, "There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don't care who gets the credit."
Whether Woody was behind the scenes to assure the Virginia Peanut Festival wouldn't disappear when its future was in doubt or to roll up his sleeves to help his fellow citizens. Woody lived as an advocate for the community he loved so much.
