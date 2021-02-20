DINWIDDIE — Children’s books and activities seldom do a good job of encouraging youth to introduce healthy exercise routines into their daily lives. Dinwiddie native Ashley Clarke is hoping to change that with her new book “You can do it, just put your mind to it”.
The story goes through a day at school for the protagonist, Dallas, who is based on Clarke’s godson who is currently in the Dinwiddie school system. Although the character wants to ace his upcoming geography test, he can’t remember the continents. His friend Syd helps him by introducing him to healthy workout and exercise to help brain power before its time to take the test.
The purpose of the book is to teach elementary-aged children how to cope with testing anxiety and how to do daily exercises that enhance brain power. The book also features exercise breaks for readers allowing the book to become more engaging.
Clarke found inspiration to write the book from her own personal journey. When she was a kid, Clarke was considered overweight and struggled with being physically fit up through college.
“I just never saw anything that made me motivated to be healthy as a kid. Things felt more like punishments in terms of exercises and the tests that we were required to do.” said Clarke. “When I went through my personal journey of fighting hypertension and working to get myself off blood pressure medicine, it really inspired me to help others do the same.”
Clarke was born at Southside Regional Hospital and went through the Dinwiddie school system from Rohoic Elementary through Dinwiddie High School. She then attended James Madison University where she studied accounting before returning to Dinwiddie to work on her masters from Virginia Commonwealth University.
After years of having a career in finance, Clarke became a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach and has been training in small group fitness and larger group fitness for about six years recently launching her own virtual training sessions. She currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia and is working to grow her personal training business.
Although this is Clarke’s first book, she is working to make it into a series. The next book will highlight Sydney who’s a supporting character in Clarke’s new book.
“As for the subject matter of my books, I just hope it allows people to see how their able to make balanced lifestyle changes and not find health and fitness to be as daunting as it may seem and fit it into everyday lifestyles so that were able to break some stigmas and obesity related illnesses that are in the black community.” said Clarke.
Copies of the book are available online at Books-a-Million, Barnes and Noble, Amazon and signed copies of it can be ordered at her website at http://bit.ly/authorashleyclarke.
