Bringing a voice to Southside Virginia was the theme as local business owner and former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler officially announced he is running for the District 17 Virginia Senate seat in 2023 last week at the Sadler-owned Fo Sho Bar and Grille. The Emporia native announced his political ambitions a week earlier on WPTM radio. Still, it didn’t matter to the standing-room-only crowd who saw his official candidacy declaration.
“I was born and raised in the small town of Emporia, Virginia, but the Virginia we see today is not the Virginia I knew growing up that afforded the opportunity of the American dream for all citizens. That’s why I’m running for Virginia Senate,” said Sadler. “I want my children and yours to have the same blessings of a free and prosperous life just as our generation had, and if we want that dream to be realized, we have to act now. The government is supposed to work for the people in this Commonwealth, not for out-of-state special interests and other political agendas. It’s time for new leadership in Richmond.”
Emporia City Councilman Clifton Threat spoke on Sadler’s behalf as a fellow business owner in Emporia. Threat is co-owner of the Bank Inspired By Lucy and Linda Restaurant in Emporia. He said it should be seen as direct competition for customers in the restaurant owner’s capacity. However, he went to Sadler for help when he ran out of CO2 tanks on one occasion. On a second occasion, he again asked Sadler for assistance when the Bank Inspired by Lucy and Linda ran low on straws. On both occasions, Sadler supplied Threat with the supplies needed to keep his business running efficiently.
State Senator Bill Stanley-R (Va. 20th) mixed humor with endorsing Sadler’s senate candidacy announcement. Stanley said approximately 11 people showed up for his official announcement when he first ran for state senate. One was his mother. Five were his employees. The senator looked over the packed house at Fo Sho and declared his candidacy for re-election for the 20th District.
Stanley is an attorney for Sadler in the skill games lawsuit against former governor Ralph Northam and the Commonwealth of Virginia. In December of 2021, the Sadler team won a temporary injunction to allow the skill games to return to small businesses ending the ban on skill games in place for five months. The case is ongoing and scheduled for a Dec. 5 Greensville County Circuit Court final ruling.
Through the years, Sadler headed to Richmond during the Virginia General Assembly sessions and advocated for Southside Virginia. Stanley received his share of Sadler visits.
“Hermie would come to my office every year to tell us what we were doing wrong,” Stanley said. “He did not do that with any fanfare. He did not do that with any purpose other than to serve the people of this area, this District as a small businessperson. He didn’t do that for any reason other than to do what is right, just, and good —something you are missing in our representative democracy in this day. and time.”
Emporia City Councilman Jim Saunders and Colonial Heights Commonwealth Attorney Alfred Gray Collins, III also spoke on behalf of the newly announced state senate candidate. Virginia House Delegate H. Otto Wachsman (Va.-75th) was also on hand for the announcement.
Sadler stepped to the microphone and explained why he was running for office.
“I hate politics,” Sadler said. “Bill (Stanley) and I were talking about our fight for small business, I said I hate unfair government worse than politics. It would probably be easy for me to stay on the sidelines and enjoy my life. A number of events have happened to bring me to this point.”
The newly announced candidate thanked the law enforcement, dignitaries, business owners and citizens for joining him for the official announcement.
Virginia Senate District 17 is a newly drawn district covering Greensville, Brunswick, Southampton, Suffolk, and Isle of Wight Counties, part of Dinwiddie County, Franklin, Emporia, and Portsmouth.
