The Greensville County Water & Sewer Authority [GCWSA] voted unanimously Monday to reinstate annual merit increases for Authority employees.
The vote rescinds Resolution #WS-20-65, passed on Sept. 21, which imposed a moratorium on merit increases due to financial hardships placed on GCWSA by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution stated that unless the moratorium was rescinded at an earlier date, GCWSA would review the resolution and vote on its continuation or rescission during a meeting in March 2021.
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors voted in December to rescind an identical resolution that placed a moratorium on merit increases for County employees. The Board, which consists of the same four members as GCWSA, voted 3-0 to reinstate the merit increases, with one member abstaining.
