ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — An Emporia man allegedly broke into a Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina residence housing victims of domestic violence early Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 3 a.m., a Roanoke Rapids Police officer respond to a call of a man entering a window and assaulting one of the residents.
Antwan Broadax, 34, fled the scene in the victim’s black Lincoln passenger car. Halifax County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alex Wood spotted a vehicle matching the description on Highway 158. Broadax led the deputy on a chase before crashing the vehicle in a single-car collision near Oak Grove Church Road. Broadax fled on foot before Wood and Cpl. Richie White apprehended him.
The RRPD charged Broadax with for first degree burglary, attempted kidnapping, common law robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, assault on a female, misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. Broadax is incarcerated at the Halifax County, North Carolina Jail without bond.
