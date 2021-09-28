Greensville County Emergency Services Coordinator Reggie Owens is a little skittish this time of year. Here in Emporia-Greensville, we are in the six-week timeframe that hurricanes like to visit in this part of the country.
“I tell everybody when I get 10 days away from Trick-or-Treating Day, and we haven’t had a hurricane or tropical depression, I say yay,” Owens said. “That’s when we are kind of out of the woods.”
Emporia-Greensville has been spared of recent hurricanes from the Atlantic Ocean. However, it is only a matter of time before a storm such as another hurricane brings destruction to the municipality, as Irene did in 2011.
Owens and Emporia Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Rae work hand-in-hand during emergency events. In fact, they are watching as soon as storms form in the Atlantic.
“If it’s any kind of event, whether it’s the pandemic, hurricane, or winter storm, it doesn’t stop at the County line or City border,” Owens said. “Mike and I work well together. I also worked well with Ken Ryals, the previous emergency planner in the City.”
Hurricanes and tropical depressions have a history of hugging Interstate 95 as they roll through Emporia-Greensville. That is a cause for concern for Owens.
He has another eye on the weather in the mountains. He said water temperature changes draw a front in Lumberton, North Carolina. Those changes tend to create tornados from Fayetteville, North Carolina, to Virginia. Southampton County was recently hit by devastating tornados. The Brink area of Greensville County has also been hit by recent tornado activity.
When severe weather strikes, Owens said using common sense can alleviate unnecessary problems. He’s seen it all. People bringing a charcoal grill or generator into the home. He said an area medical doctor had to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.
If a dramatic weather event strikes and you remain at home, be prepared to fend for yourself for at least 72 hours. It could take that long before anyone can get to you. Owens said sheltering in place is the safest bet. More people are severely injured coming and going than those staying in place.
One should always have an emergency kit. If one leaves for another site to escape a storm, let people know where you are going. Bring important documents with you, so they are not destroyed by the impact of a bad weather event.
So far, so good as far as a severe weather event targeting Emporia-Greensville this year, but Owens and other emergency services personnel are always planning for the worst-case scenario. Don’t let the calm demeanor fool you.
“We’re like swans on the lake in emergency management,” he said. “You don’t see how fast our feet are peddling. We have to start preparing well in advance of a storm coming in. We have an emergency operations plan that practically mirrors the plan for the City because we use the same resources.”
Owens coordinates with local law enforcement and other necessary emergency personnel. If a potential weather event is forecast to wreak devastation to Emporia-Greensville, Owens works with federal resources.
Halloween hasn’t arrived as of yet. Owens emphasized we are not out of the woods yet for a damaging hurricane to strike the area. Should Emporia-Greensville dodge the hurricane bullet as the calendar moves into the third week of November, The “Yay” you hear will likely be from Owens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.