The Emporia City Council recently approved a request from the city staff to finalize the payment of $69,445 to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Those in the Council Chambers couldn’t miss Councilman John Saunders grinning and shaking his head before the vote. Saunders’ reason for smiling was more than apparent when City Manager William Johnson brought the agenda item to the table.
“On Aug. 24, 2012, the City of Emporia entered a revenue sharing contract with the Virginia Department of Transportation for the improvement of the Halifax Street Bridge,” Johnson said. “City Council granted approval for funding this project in the fiscal year 2012 budget. The project was completed in the year 2017.”
Johnson said the city staff requested the invoice from VDOT several times yet never received it. Finally, an invoice dated June 2 arrived at the city offices on June 8, approximately five years after the $1.1 million bridge work’s conclusion.
The revenue to cover the costs of the revenue-sharing project came from the city’s unappropriated fund balance of the general fund.
Unfilled board positions:
Emporia’s governing body has two open board positions to fill. Sherry Saunders’ three-year term with the District 19 Community Services Board and Thomas Vaughan’s four-year term with the Mosquito Control Board expire on June 30. Neither Saunders nor Vaughan seeks reappointment to their respective board positions.
