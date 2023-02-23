-

Firearms storage lockers for sell at Harbor Freight Tools in Henrico County, Virginia.

 Chloe Hawkins/Capital News Service

RICHMOND, Va. – Lawmakers did not pass bills introducing penalties for improperly storing a firearm, but did agree to incentivize firearm safety through a tax credit.

Lawmakers last week passed a measure introduced by Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington. The House bill, which had bipartisan support in both chambers, will create a tax credit for purchasing a firearm safety device, such as a gun safe or locker.