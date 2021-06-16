PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — A military transport bus which carried 25 National Guard personnel crashed on state Route 10 just before 10 a.m. on June 7 in the 19000 block of James River Drive in the Spring Grove area injuring 14 people and leading four to be taken to local hospitals.
An investigation into what caused the crash is currently underway. Fort Lee Military Police and the Virginia State Police are assisting Prince George Police in the investigation.
The bus was traveling westbound near Salem United Methodist Church carrying personnel from Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton to Fort Pickett in Nottoway County when it ran off the right side of the road hitting a ditch and turning over onto the driver side.
Langley spokesman Mike Reeves said personnel on the bus were part of the 192nd Security Forces Squadron and that “the unit leadership is closely monitoring the condition of all personnel injured in the incident and will continue to coordinate with local and state law enforcement in the investigation."
