RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that as COVID-19 hospitalizations and infection rates continue to drop, along with the continued vaccine rollout, certain public health restrictions would be loosened as part of the “Forward Virginia” plan.
Beginning March 1, the capacity for outdoor social gatherings will increase from 10 to 25 people, while remaining at 10 people for indoor settings for the time being. Outdoor entertainment venues will be allowed to operate with up to 1,000 individuals, or at 30% capacity, whichever is lower. Indoor entertainment venues must continue operating at 30% capacity with a cap of 250 people.
The sale, consumption and possession of alcohol will be permitted until midnight, extended from 10 p.m. All restaurants and other dining or drinking establishments must still be closed from midnight to 5 a.m.
“Thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of all Virginians, hospitalization and positivity rates across the Commonwealth are the lowest they have been in nearly three months,” Northam said in a statement. “As key health metrics show encouraging trends and we continue to ramp up our vaccination efforts, we can begin to gradually resume certain recreational activities and further reopen sectors of our economy. Even as we take steps to safely ease public health guidelines, we must all remain vigilant so we can maintain our progress—the more we stay home, mask up, and practice social distancing, the more lives we will save from this dangerous virus.”
