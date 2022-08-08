The proposed Monarch solar project suffered a major setback Monday afternoon, as the Greensville County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to deny Urban Grid’s “2232 application” at its monthly board meeting.
According to 3rd District Supervisor William Cain, the project “is not in substantial alignment with the county’s Comprehensive Plan.”
This overturned the opinion of the Planning Commission, led by Planning Commissioner Linwood Pope. At its July meeting, the Commission decided by a narrow 5-4 vote that the Monarch project was, indeed, in “substantial accord” with the Comprehensive Plan.
The Monarch solar project, the brainchild of Maryland-based Urban Grid LLC, was planned to take up 700 acres of land in both Greensville and Brunswick counties, with the Greensville portion located along Smoky Ordinary Road. The plan was for the project to generate 123 megawatts of energy upon completion, with construction “conceivably” beginning in 2024 and finishing in 2025.
Of course, with Monday’s decision from the Board of Supervisors, this is now less likely.
Urban Grid’s solar development manager Rob Propes, who spoke at a meeting of the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce in late July, believes that one of the strengths of the Monarch proposal was the fact that it would have used no farmland compared to other solar projects in Greensville County which have gotten off the ground.
“The Monarch Solar would not utilize any farmland in Greensville or Brunswick County,” said Propes in an e-mail to the Independent-Messenger last week. “This is an attribute that we are particularly proud of and is unique among the projects that have been sited in Greensville. The Monarch Solar would utilize land that is currently used for commercial timberland.”
Earlier in the meeting, Emporia Emergency Services Planning Coordinator Mike Rae gave his enthusiastic approval for the project during the “citizens’ comment” portion.
“I am certainly in full support of [Mr. Propes],” said Rae. “I don’t think you could see this site unless you flew over it in an airplane, so if this one can’t get past your guys’ criteria, I don’t think anything could.”
This rejection comes at a critical point for current and future solar projects in the Emporia-Greensville area. This March, the Board of Supervisors set aside a cap of 7,600 acres — roughly 4% of the county’s total acreage — which can be used for solar facilities. Other nearby counties in Virginia, including Brunswick and Prince George County, have established similar limits.
Also this March, the Sadler solar project on Dry Bread Road suffered two separate fires within a month of each other, both of which were electrical in nature. Fortunately, no one was hurt in either blaze. It remains unclear whether the two incidents had any connection or they were coincidental.
“Urban Grid is evaluating its options to continue to advance the Monarch Solar Project,” said Propes in a statement. “We believe projects, like Monarch Solar, offer compelling economic and environmental benefits to counties like Greensville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.