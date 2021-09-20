On Tuesday, a public hearing is slated to discuss the proposal to install a pedestrian crosswalk across U.S. 58 at Purdy Road. Emporia Deputy Director of Public Services Alton Mason first brought the idea to the Emporia City Council on July 7, 2020.
“For the last two years, we have observed a lot of foot traffic across the intersection after 5 p.m.,” Mason said. “The crosswalk would provide workers and travelers safe access to eating establishments, meeting the bus, and other transportation.”
Emporia City administration received a proposal to install the crosswalk and enclose crosswalks on both sides of the highway on the west side of Wiggins and Purdy Roads. Seven eating establishments, five motels, and three convenience stores surround the proposed crosswalk site.
The crosswalks were not part of the original top priorities of the Virginia Department of Transportation. Fourteen months have passed since VDOT addressed the City Council. Discussions between VDOT and City leaders moved the proposal toward the top of the list.
“VDOT recommended the crosswalk,” Emporia City Manager William Johnson said. “Once we had that conversation, it became more like a team effort.”
The proposal still has hurdles to clear.
Should the Emporia City Council agree to the crosswalk installations, City leaders will apply for funding under the VDOT Transportation Alternatives Program.
The Tuesday public hearing begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Emporia municipal building.
