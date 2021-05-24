On Monday, the Town of Jarratt got a little bit bigger.
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors agreed to adjust the Town’s boundary to contain the 5.16-acre plat of land housing the Johns-Manville Clubhouse. Jarratt Mayor Melanie Wilson appeared before the Board to speak on behalf of the proposed adjustment.
“We’re not asking you to give us anything that belongs to you,” Wilson said. “We’re just asking for us to be able to have [the clubhouse] in our own locality.
The initial resolution called for a 1.5-acre parcel of land containing the clubhouse to be added within the Town’s boundary. But Supervisors approved Wilsons’s request for the full 5.16 acres to be included.
The Jarratt Town Council unanimously authorized Wilson to request the annexation from the County administrator during a Dec. 15 meeting. At that time, they also stated that if the County was to agree to the annexation, Wilson could bring it before the Board. The Town of Jarratt acquired the clubhouse in a transfer from the County in 2015.
The Johns-Manville Clubhouse is a 3,939 sq. ft. open room facility that plays host to various groups, organizations and private events.
