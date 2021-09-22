District 7600 Rotary Governor Debbie Wall visited the Emporia Rotary Club Tuesday to discuss her vision for the 2021-22 year.
Wall brings quite a resume to the district leadership position. She is a three-time Rotarian of the Year and has a 17-year Rotary Club meeting perfect attendance record.
The Colonial Heights Rotarian governs a district of Rotary International that encompasses more than 2,700 Rotarians in central and southeastern Virginia. Emporia fields one of more than 60 clubs of District 7,600.
“I’d like to start with the Rotary vision statement,” Wall said. “Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change around the globe in our communities and in ourselves.”
District 7600’s newest club is one that meets virtually. It has members from Detroit, Farmville, and Richmond. The bulk of the club’s members are from the Tidewater region. Eight members are in the group.
“They are going to be officially together for the first time and meet each other face to face during the district conference,” Wall said. “They are planning to get together. It’s exciting to see how this new format works.”
Wall spoke of the club’s international component, which District 7600 falls under. Rotary International sports clubs in 189 countries. It was founded in Chicago in 1905 by businessman Paul Harris. The term Rotary came from members rotating meeting sites.
Shekhar Mehta, West Bengai, India, is the current president of the club. He seeks to increase the 1.2 million club membership to 1.3 million by the end of the Rotary year on June 30. Wall is urging District 7600 to do its part. She’s off to a good start adding 17 members since the beginning of the Rotary year on July 1.
Rotary International is known for its battle against Polio with the Polio-Plus initiative. In 1985 Rotary International initiated its effort to eradicate Polio worldwide through PolioPlus. Through the last 30 years, Rotarians have contributed more than $850 million and countless volunteer hours in the battle against the dreaded disease. The war is nearly won.
The Emporia Rotary Club plays a role in the campaign. Each Tuesday, members pass the “Happy Harry” jar around the table to collect revenue for PolioPlus. The local Rotarians will usually contribute $1, sometimes more, and tell other members why they feel happy that particular day.
The “Happy Harry” jar, instituted in April of 2014, was named in memory of Harry Evans, a longtime member of the Emporia Rotary Club.
Wall said Rotary clubs throughout the district and internationally provide services to help youth.
“The youth is our future, and we all love being a part of mentoring and helping the youth,” Wall said.
Youth throughout the district will be a part of the Rotary Youth Leadership Conference. The Emporia Rotary Club annually sponsors youth to attend the event.
The Emporia club also distributes scholarships annually to graduating senior high school students. In June, Greensville County High School graduates Madison Coker and Rebecca Sasser, and Southampton Academy graduate Olivia Menendez received the Emporia Rotary Club Scholarships.
Wall is visiting the 60-plus clubs that are under the District 7600 umbrella. On Tuesday, Emporia Rotary Club members got the opportunity to meet with the district leader.
