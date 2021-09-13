SUSSEX CO. — On Thursday at approximately 4:56 p.m., while on routine patrol, a Virginia State Trooper observed a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox traveling on Interstate 95, southbound, displaying improper registration.
An attempt was made to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle driver refused to stop. The trooper initiated a pursuit and followed the vehicle as it exited the interstate at the 20 mile marker at a high rate of speed. The driver continued down the exit ramp, driving through the stop sign at the bottom of the exit ramp, at Route 631. The driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway, drove down an embankment before coming to rest in the middle of the roadway.
The trooper attempted to block the Chevrolet, and while exiting his vehicle in an attempt to take the driver into custody, the driver once again fled the scene at a high rate of speed, continuing back onto Interstate 95. The trooper began to pursue the vehicle once again, and was able to pull up beside the driver, in an attempt to positively identify the driver and confirm that there was a passenger in the vehicle.
The driver, 25 year old Michael Wayne Newman, Jr., began to waive what appeared to be a firearm in his left hand at the trooper, prior to exiting the Interstate at the 17 mile marker. Once off the interstate, Newman began to lose control of the vehicle on Route 301.
Due to the seriousness of the violator’s offenses and danger to the community, and with the assistance of another trooper, a pursuit intervention technique was executed to terminate the pursuit. The technique was successful and Newman was taken into custody without incident.
Neither Newman nor his female passenger were harmed during the pursuit. Newman, of Colonial Heights, Virginia, was wanted on several felony warrants out of Prince George, Virginia. Newman was charged with seven felonies, eight misdemeanors, and nine (9) traffic offenses. He was taken to Sussex Jail where he received no bond. Photos attached to the release are of Newman, and of the vehicle, after the pursuit intervention technique.
Newman’s charges are as follows;
- Abduction by force (female passenger)
-Driving While Intoxicated, drugs
-Possession of a Schedule I/II drug
-Possession of controlled paraphernalia
-Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
-Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
-Possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I/I drugs
-Reckless driving by speed
-Reckless driving failure to stop/signal
-Reckless driving-failure to yield entering a highway
-No operators license
-Hit and run, failure to stop
-Disregard commands by a law enforcement officer
-Damage to state property x2
-Improper registration
-And nine other traffic infractions
