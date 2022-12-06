Starting in fall 2024, there will be a major shake-up of the calendar for students and faculty at Greensville County Public Schools.
At Monday’s night’s meeting, the Greensville County School Board approved a change to the calendar that would move the start of the school year up a week so that it will start before Labor Day. This change will come into effect beginning with the 2024-25 school year.
The change was first proposed at the school board meeting that took place on Sept. 12. Since then, GCPS sent out a survey to parents and students to gauge the popularity of the idea of starting the school year before Labor Day.
The survey received 610 responses — the vast majority coming from either GCPS employees or parents of GCPS students. According to the survey, 49.2% of those who responded were in favor of the change, while 43% said no and 7.9% said maybe. With this scheduling shakeup, GCPS will match other school districts in the commonwealth, such as Dinwiddie County and Brunswick County — the latter of whom started school all the way back on Aug. 8.
Originally, GCPS intended to move the start of the school year as soon as next season if they went through with the change at all. The decision to defer the schedule shift by a year came in response to feedback from the survey. Among the more common responses was that they would be more in favor of shifting the start of the school calendar only if they waited one more year to do so.
“A lot of times, people have several reasons, like planned vacations, planned family reunions,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards. “We felt that it’s going to be appropriate if we delayed the pre-Labor Day start in consultation with the board to give people plenty of time.”
Those who were not in favor of the change at all voted this way because they would lose weeks from their summer vacation and that the school buses have no air conditioning.
One complication of this change is the effect the new schedule will potentially have on winter break. All school districts in the commonwealth are obligated to hold a minimum of 180 “instruction days” per calendar year while also holding off-days for certain holidays.
Prior to the September school board meeting, Assistant Superintendent Yardley Farquharson ran a simulation of how the school calendar would work out for the next 10 years if GCPS moved its start date to the second week of August.
Unfortunately, due to how the dates fall on the calendar, the district would not be able to fit in a full first half of school in the years 2023, 2026, 2027, and 2032 without pulling some strings, such as messing with the winter break.
