PETERSBURG, Va -- Executive Director of Pamplin Historical Park & the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier and Civil War historian Jerry Desmond will share insights on baseball from the Civil War including the largest game played up at the time during his presentation titled “It Will Repair Our Losses and be a Blessing: Baseball in the Civil War.” on June 3 at 7 p.m.
Baseball began to evolve in North America by the 1830s. On June 19, 1846 the first recognized baseball game was played in the U.S. between the New York Knickerbockers and the New York Nine. The Knickerbocker Rules formed the basis of modern baseball continuing to change over the next half a century.
Baseball began to be referred to as the "national pastime" before the Civil War emerged. Civil War soldiers on both sides would play baseball when in camp or during breaks on the march. Early in the war, prisoners-of-war would also play the game while incarcerated. The game was a little different then, being played with either two or four bases and a runner was only considered out when "hit" with the pitcher's ball.
Desmond’s 22-year career in professional museum work has delved in the areas of education, curation, and administration and he has written numerous historical articles and multiple books including “Turning the Tide at Gettysburg: How Maine Saved the Union.” He has served as a consultant on the development and expansion of new and existing museums. Desmond was also involved with over 20 mostly Civil War-related museum projects across the Southeast while serving with La Paglia and Associates.
Desmond received the Tennessee Association of Museums Award of Excellence for four consecutive years (1996-1999) and has served as the Director of the Rome History Museum in Georgia and the Birmingham History Center in Alabama. His master degrees in education and history were completed at the University of Maine. Jerry’s early career includes a dozen years of secondary school education and college-level teaching experience.
