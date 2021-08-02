When pondering about the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad, William S. Harris, Jr is the first name that comes to mind. It was only fitting last Saturday when the 513 South Main St. GVRS building was dedicated in memory of Harris.
“Today, we proudly dedicate this building to Billy, and in doing so, we know without a shadow of a doubt there has never been any other person that has loved this rescue squad or given more of themselves to this rescue squad than Billy Harris,” Corey Morefield of the GVRS said.
The Emporia-Greensville Community lost Harris on Dec. 1, 2020, after he was diagnosed with pneumonia on Nov. 14. Harris was in his 57th year as a member of the GVRS. In fact, he was one of 33 charter members of the squad founded in 1963. Harris responded on the first call to the newly established organization 57 years ago.
“He always led by example, inspiring all those who served with him to always give 100% of themselves,” Morefield said. “He gave so much of himself to this organization and the community — his time, his energy, his life.”
Harris is well-known throughout Emporia-Greensville. He worked for the City of Emporia for 53 years. Harris was elected treasurer in 1969 and held that position for 53 years. Harris headed an office recognized by the state numerous times for its quality of work.
Virginia House Delegate Roslyn Tyler (57th) spoke at Saturday’s dedication ceremony. She also works at Bon Secours SVMC as a rehabilitation specialist at the facility.
“I’ve known Billy a long time,” Tyler said. “I told him he missed his calling. He said, at one time, I wanted to be a doctor, but serving on the rescue squad has certainly been a service that I love — helping others.’ We remember him for his dedication and service to the Emporia area.”
Tyler noted the sacrifices Harris’ wife Martha and his children faced as their father served the community as a vital cog in the GVRS. Not only was Harris the longest-serving member, but he also served 35 years as president of the rescue squad.
In 1963 Harris played a critical role in helping create an organization that filled a need in the community.
On Saturday, the GVRS made sure his part would not be forgotten by dedicating the GVRS building in his honor.
