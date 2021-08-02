Republican gubernatorial candidate for Virginia Glenn Youngkin will be in Emporia from 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday for the grand opening of the party’s local office at 1748 East Atlantic St.
The site is the former Greensville Emporia Dept. of Social Services building.
Youngkin won the state’s party convention on May 10, and will face Terry McAuliffe-D for governor on Nov. 2 . McAuliffe served as Virginia’s governor from 2014-18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.