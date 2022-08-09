The City of Emporia included funding in its FY23 budget for Southside Community Corrections. The City Council recently approved Councilman Woody Harris’ motion to freeze the funding after the termination of the Community Corrections head by Greensville County.
Harris said part of the rationale for funding Southside Community Corrections was the since-terminated individual’s securing a drug court grant from the Department of Criminal Justice. Harris said to his understanding the funding is gone for the fiscal year that began July 1.
“The county attorney has told the community corrections chair that the county’s actions were appropriate as the other jurisdictions have signed papers at the outset authorizing Greensville to be in charge,” Harris said. “My recollection is that we agreed for them to be the fiscal agent. This action was very much in the nature of overstepping what is generally allowed under fiscal agency.”
Sussex County and Brunswick County are the other jurisdictions in Southside Community Corrections.
Harris’ approved motion authorizes City of Emporia staff to explore options for terminating the affiliation with Southside Community Corrections and the possibility of applying for its own program with Brunswick County.
