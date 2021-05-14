During a busier-than-usual meeting recently, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors OK’d a number of projects and proposals on the agenda.
First, the Supervisors approved the purchase of a new playground located at the Greensville County government complex. County Program Administrator Katherine Howerton presented the Board with three options for approval. The third and most expensive option is an all-inclusive unit that would grant full access to wheelchair-bound children, but would also have required an additional $20,000 than what has already been allocated for the project.
The Board opted for the second option – a unit that is not fully inclusive, but does provide a number of ground-level options for children in wheelchairs. The flooring of the playground will use poured, recycled rubber as opposed to pea gravel, like the playground installed in the City of Emporia. The poured rubber would allow for ease of access and movement.
In total, the approved project will cost $59,442. Of that total, the County had previously allotted $42,356 and secured $10,000 from the Dominion Foundation. An additional $11,560 donation was made by the Community Health Action Team (CHAT). Kristin Vaughan, a representative from CHAT, was on hand at the Board meeting to show support for the new project.
Supervisors also unanimously approved a resolution that would transfer $450,000 from the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund to the construction of new facilities at the County-City Sanitary Landfill.
“Currently, [the building] does not meet OSHA requirements for working conditions,” said Landfill Supervisor Lynn Parker. “It does not meet Greensville County requirements for its employees.
Parker said the current building was erected in 1987, and is well beyond its serviceable years.
“Our office has not stopped,” Watson said in an email to the Board, “even when the courts were closed for a short time, because there were always issues that had to be handled, cases that had to be reviewed, bonds that had to be served, reviews of inmates to determine who could be released, etc.”
The Board also approved one-time $1000 bonuses for Commonwealth’s Attorney Patricia Watson and six of her staff. Funding for the bonuses comes from $6200 in unused budget money set aside for travel and training. Some money would also be taken from the Temporary Help budget because Watson was able to use Compensation Board funds towards part-time help from her vacancy savings.
Lastly, Supervisors chose not to act on a resolution that would formally change the number of monthly meetings from two to one. The resolution stated that due to three key employee vacancies, the workload of other County staff to prepare agendas for two separate monthly meetings has been challenging.
“I understand the concerns of the time constraints around the agendas,” said Board member Tony Conwell, “but I think we have some leniency as we did this past meeting. I have some concerns about going back to one meeting a month, especially right now, due to budgets, work sessions – other things we have to have done. I think we could do this down the road, maybe, but I don’t think right now is a good time.”
Board Chairman James Brown echoed Conwell’s remarks.
