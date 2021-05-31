-

On Monday Emporia-Greensville residents, veterans and members of American Legion Posts 46 and 151 gathered at Veterans Memorial Park to honor U.S. military personnel that gave the ultimate sacrifice falling in battle overseas. Pictured right are Post 46 leader Ed Bryant and Post 151 leader Henry Robinson salute during the laying of the Wreath Ceremony for Memorial Day.

 Mark Mathews/Independent-Messenger

On Monday Emporia-Greensville residents, veterans and members of American Legion Posts 46 and 151 gathered at Veterans Memorial Park to honor U.S. military personnel that gave the ultimate sacrifice falling in battle overseas. Pictured right are Post 46 leader Ed Bryant and Post 151 leader Henry Robinson salute during the laying of the Wreath Ceremony for Memorial Day.