It’s been said that small businesses are the backbone of the American economy. Since 2010 Small Business Saturday has been the national effort to support those small businesses two days after Thanksgiving Day.
The Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce is pitching the shop local small business theme to the community for this Saturday and more.
“The week of Thanksgiving typically begins one of the busiest shopping times of the year,” the EGCC said in an email blast. “Please remember to support our local small businesses throughout this holiday season.”
Many shoppers headed to the large box retail stores seeking deals on Black Friday. Still, the EGCC hopes its small business numbers get their share of the customers supporting their businesses through the holidays.
