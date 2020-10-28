According to Virginia Department of Health statistics, Emporia is not the hardest-hit municipality in the Crater Health District in the COVID-19 infection rate. The COVID-19 fatality rate is another story.
Wall Street 24/7 reported Emporia's COVID-19 mortality rate on Oct. 25 was 5.2 per 1,000 residents, second nationally behind Jerauld County, South Dakota's 5.91 rate per 1,000 people. Twenty-Eight deaths in the City of Emporia are attributed to COVID-19.
Last month Emporia Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Rae said nearly half of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the City were in congregate settings. He mentioned long-term care and nursing home facilities.
Emporia's rolling population average of the last five years is 5,381. Based on statistics provided by the VDH, on a 100,000 resident average, Emporia's COVID-19 mortality rate is 5,780. Galax is second with a 467 COVID-19 fatality rate per 100,000 in population.
Greensville County's 900 confirmed COVID-19 cases are significantly more than Emporia's 296, but it has not been nearly as deadly for its citizens. Fifteen deaths are attributed to COVID-19 in Greensville County.
In real numbers, Prince George County's 1,091 confirmed COVID-19 cases are the most in the Crater Health District. Petersburg's 30 COVID-19 related deaths are the most in the district. Other district municipalities include the City of Hopewell and the counties of Dinwiddie, Sussex, and Surry.
As of Wednesday, there were 5,034 confirmed cases of COVID-19in the Crater Health District and 117 COVID-related deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.