RICHMOND – A bill to limit early voting to two weeks before an election moved on to the House Committee on Privileges and Elections with a 6-4 vote on Jan. 17.
Currently, Virginia allows absentee in-person voting 45 days before an election. This time frame makes Virginia one of the states – among Maine, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wyoming – with the longest absentee voting period, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Del. Phillip Scott, R-Spotsylvania, wants to restrict that timeframe, citing the high cost and low turnout at the beginning of the 45 days, though he did not provide any data on those claims at the subcommittee hearing. Although when introduced, HB 1877 sought to expand the hours of early voting sites to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Scott requested an amendment to maintain the minimum required hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Reducing early voting from 45 days to two weeks will not have that great of an impact,” Scott said at the subcommittee meeting. “In fact, it may provide a better opportunity for folks. When you give people a greater amount of time to do something it gets pushed off and pushed off and sometimes even forgotten.”
The early voting turnout has nearly tripled since 2018. During the last midterm election in November, 972,209 people voted early, with 677,487 of those submitting their ballots in person, according to VPAP.
Public testimonies echoed the sentiment of saving money by decreasing the number of days allotted to early voting.
“As a taxpayer, I don’t appreciate having to pay for other people’s conveniences,” Ann Grigorian said. “Two weeks is more than enough time. There’s an element of personal responsibility in voting.”
Others such as Teresa Champion, the president of the Virginia Autism Project, highlighted the importance of early voting not just as a convenience during the COVID-19 pandemic but also as a specific accommodation for elderly people and those with disabilities.
“Decreasing the timeline, and removing access to absentee ballot boxes and other limitations in these bills creates barriers to voting for people with disabilities,” she said.
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, who voted against the proposal, said during the meeting the cost of turnout of voters was worth it to ensure Virginia continued to be an outlier in providing expanded access to early voting.
“If you want less voting because you want less voting just say that,” he said.
