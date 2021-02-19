OUTAGE UPDATE, 2-19-2021, 7AM - Again, crews worked through the night, and this morning we are down to 1,329 remaining without service. Your electric system has fared well with little to no additional damage resulting for yesterday's and last night's ice accumulation. Today, we will continue our work in Halifax County and will be restoring neighborhoods and individual accounts. In Pittsylvania County, we will complete main lines, neighborhoods and individual accounts.
Please note that the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for Brunswick, Greensville, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, and Sussex Counties. Additional ice accumulation is forecast with the potential of one to two tenths of an inch. These Warnings expire at noon. Charlotte, Halifax, Pittsylvania and Southampton Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 AM with a potential for additional ice accumulation of a glaze to one tenth an inch. Please stay in and stay safe!
Fortunately, temperatures are forecast to increase across our system this morning lightening the remaining ice load on impacted trees. If weather holds, and there is no additional damage, we will substantially complete restoration throughout today and tonight. Crews will blanket the remaining areas and we thank you in advance for giving our trucks and equipment the right of way to keep the work moving and our teams as effective as possible.
We are in the final phase of this restoration and we greatly appreciate your support.
