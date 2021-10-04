Employers are hiring.
That has been the case for several months, yet positions remain unfilled. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, the regional Job Fair returns indoors to the Golden Leaf Commons, 1781 Greensville County Circle.
At least 54 employers signed up to be on hand seeking to fill vacancies in a variety of fields. Reser’s Fine Foods, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Byrne Media of North Carolina represent various career choices for job seekers. Familiar faces return with representatives from Georgia Pacific, Penmac Staffing and the Emporia Police Department. Life star Ambulance Service, Boars Head Provision, and Oran Safety Glass are companies in Emporia searching for new talent.
The bi-annual Regional Job Fair usually produces solid results for employers and job seekers. It allows connecting job seekers with fields suited to their interests.
The two previous bi-annual regional job fairs were outdoors at Emporia’s Veterans Park as event leaders sought to navigate safely through the pandemic. Safety protocols remain in place for the Oct. 6 Job Fair. Face coverings are required to enter the Golden Leaf Commons for the event.
The Job Fair is sponsored by the Job Assistance Center, Virginia Employment Commission, and Greensville County.
