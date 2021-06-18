Fifteen months ago the pandemic forced Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center to close its door to the front lobby. Business as usual no longer existed.
Monday morning all that changed. Hospital Administrator and Vice President of Nursing Kathe Ware reflected on the beginning of the pandemic, and how far we have come.
“In the early days of COVID-19, a colleague had a significant exposure to the disease while caring for a patient. At that time, we sent her home to quarantine. About 1/2 hour after I had sent her home, I received a phone call. She was crying, and I could barely understand her. Through her tears she said, “Kathe, I am standing on my front porch staring at the door knob. I can’t turn it. I am afraid I am going to expose my children, and put my husband at risk. I can’t open the door. I don’t know what to do”.
This horrible disease forced us to change our approach to almost everything. It changed how we approached each other, our patients, and our loved ones. It closed a lot of doors. Today, we get to open one back up, and I have never been more grateful.”
Chaplain Dan Spreaker likened the most recent time to that of the time that the Israelites wandered in the desert, unable to come out. Joe Mazzawi, Director of Missions for BSSVMC reminded us to never take for granted the things that prior to this pandemic were commonplace, a crowded theater, a hug, a conversation with a friend, and being close with one another. On Monday, June 14, Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center took a giant step forward. It opened a door instead of closing one.
