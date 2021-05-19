In recent weeks, there has been much discussion surrounding the proposed public-private partnership (PPP) from the Equality Equation group to build a new high school and elementary school on a site near Rt. 301 and Otterdam Road. Some of the concern from members of the Greensville County School Board was in regards to the legality of the proposal. During their meeting Monday, their concerns were validated.
Nicole Cheuk, an attorney with Sans Anderson, the Richmond-based lawfirm that represents a number of school boards, spoke to the Board during their recent virtual meeting. During its last meeting on April 27, the Board voted to send the proposal to their attorney for review.
“It’s a simple analysis at this point,” Cheuk said. “The Board is not legally authorized to consider that proposal unless, and until, you adopt guidelines.
Cheuk said the parameters for these guidelines fall under the Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act of 2002, in section 56-575.1 of the Code of Virginia. The overlying threshold stated in the act is that any body wishing to enter into a PPP with a private entity must adopt guidelines before doing so.
These guidelines consist of a 23-page document providing a process for the Board to receive and consider unsolicited proposals for constructing new facilities. Alternatively, the Board could issue Request For Proposals (RFP) if they wanted to solicit proposals from groups wishing to construct new school buildings.
“When you receive an unsolicited proposal,” Cheuk said, “there are stringent requirements for what that proposal has to include. And that’s why you’re required to adopt these guidelines prior to considering an unsolicited proposal. You’re have to put people on notice – corporations on notice, the public on notice – of what that proposal must include.”
If the Board were to receive an alternate proposal, that proposal then must be posted for 45 days so that other organizations would have the opportunity to provide competing bids or projects.
The Board has not set a deadline for a final decision on the Equality Equation proposal. The School Board’s next regular scheduled meeting is on June 14.
