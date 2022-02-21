LAWRENCEVILLE – A pursuit on Feb. 9, around 4:58 p.m. that started in Brodnax, ended in Greensville County with the vehicle reaching a speed of approximately 130 mph.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Shay-Quan Lee Boykins, 26, from Suffolk, is charged with felony elude, reckless driving, no valid operator’s license and the same charges in Greensville County. Boykins also had outstanding warrants from the Isle of Wight County.
Evans said Deputy T. F. Lewis was running stationary radar at the Meherrin River on Governor Harrison Parkway westbound and checked a red Chrysler traveling 74 mph in a 55 mph zone. Lewis caught up with the vehicle and activated emergency equipment.
After following the vehicle over a hill he noticed that the vehicles were traveling 100 mph. The vehicle came up to Brodnax Lumber traveling westbound still at approximately 100 mph. The driver of the Chrysler then attempted to take the crossover just before Jones Electric. As the driver tried to turn he over shot the crossover and traveled into the grass median and skidded into the eastbound land.
Evans said the driver continued eastbound and continued to speed up as the pursuit reached McAden Dairy Farm. Speeds reached approximately 120 mph. As the vehicle approached the Meherrin River the Lawrenceville Police Department joined in the pursuit with speeds still reaching approximately 120 mph.
As the pursuit reached Lawrenceville the Chrysler took the Highway 46 exit. As the vehicle crossed from the off ramp to the on ramp the Chrysler almost caused a collision with a semi.
The driver saw Sergeant A. W. Connell in the median where he was going to attempt to deploy the stinger spike system but he was unable to deploy the system because of other motorists on the roadway.
The driver continued on and the pursuit was reaching speeds of 130 mph between the water treatment plant and Eastwood Convenience Store. As the pursuit approached Brooks Crossing the Chrysler ran a motorist off the right side of the highway. As Lewis approached Vulcan Quarry Road he noticed that his tire pressure in the rear driver’s side was getting lower and he disengaged from the pursuit.
Evans said other vehicles continued the pursuit to Emporia. Greensville County continued the pursuit and the vehicle came to a stop somewhere between Greensville County and Southampton County. The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office took the subject into custody and identified the driver as Shay-Quan Boykins. He was not licensed at the time of the pursuit.
Lewis responded to the Southside Regional Jail where he met with the Greensville County Unit and warrants were issued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.